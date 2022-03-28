Beautiful luxury home listing made for entertaining on Kalanianaole Highway

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Locations and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Locations visit https://www.locationshawaii.com/

Locations is back with another beautiful luxury listing. Check out this hidden gem off Kalanianaole Highway with Kainoa Carlson!

This split home features 7,705 sq. ft. of living space, 13 beds, and 10 full bathrooms. The kitchen has acacia counter tops and aluminum cabinets with a glass tile back splash. It also feature a large pantry area and an acacia wood dining table made for large family dinners or gatherings!

The pool area even has its own full bathroom, dining area with a fire pit, and a full outdoor cooking area! It’s a great place to entertain guests, or enjoy family time on the weekends.

There’s also a gym, two office spaces, and a two large garages that can fit up to three cars each.

If your interested in a showing, contact your Locations agent or visit their website at www.locationshawaii.com!