New luxurious penthouse unit at Anaha in Ward Village

This beautiful unit is one of Hawaii’s most extraordinary penthouses! This amazing unit is one of a kind with its surrounding views of Honolulu natural beauty and city scape. Enjoy the beautiful scenery of the ocean, Diamond Head, and Ala Moana Beach Park though 11 foot, floor to ceiling glass windows.

Anaha, Hawaiian for reflection of light, is in Honolulu’s most distinguished urban neighborhood, Ward Village. It was designed to capture and reflect the light of the Pacific Ocean, as well as the dramatic and everchanging sky in Honolulu.

This unit is special because the original owner handpicked custom elements you won’t find in other penthouses. The walls are lined with metallic grass cloth wallpaper, marble flooring and walls, and a chandelier with over 1000 hand blown glass orbs. In the heart of it all is the stunning StudioBecker kitchen featuring travertine kitchen island and gold splashed countertops, sub-zero refrigerator, and Mile appliances. The master bedroom is fully customized as well, with a mirrored built-in cabinetry that creates more space, and a master bathroom lined with Italian lacquer.

This penthouse truly exudes elegance and sophistication. It's conveniently located next to fine dining restaurants, movie theatre, art shows, farmers markets, and the beach!