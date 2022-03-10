Luxury home with beautiful views of mountain and ocean at Hawaii Loa Ridge

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Locations and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Locations, visit https://www.locationshawaii.com/.

Welcome to 269 Kaialii Place in Hawaii Loa Ridge, Aina Haina!

Kainoa Carlson visited the spectacular home with Locations REALTOR-ASSOCIATE Joan Chen. It is situated in prestigious Hawaii Loa Ridge. One of the many unique features of this property is the unobstructed, spectacular 180-degree ocean views from Diamond Head all the way to Koko Head. You can enjoy this view from the comfort of your living room, or from your custom heated infinity pool. This 23,503 sq. ft. home is in excellent condition, and comes with 5 bedrooms, 6 full baths and 2 half baths. No detail was overlooked and no expenses spared -only the best furnishings were used when the owner had built this home.

This home has a very study and solid foundation. The owner made sure to invest a lot of time and money to make sure that the foundation is completely leveled and very strong. As one of the world’s premier residential neighborhoods, Hawaii Loa Ridge is situated on the south shore of the island of Oahu. It is set in the foothills of the Ko’olau Mountains rising from sea level to an elevation of just over 1000 feet. The homes are known to have remarkable sweeping panoramas of the Pacific Ocean and eastern Oahu. This immaculate home has a modern yet classic feel with endless views of the ocean at every corner.

The kitchen is fully customized with marble countertops and backsplashes with Miele appliances, and the home has custom furnishings throughout, and includes a heated pool with water foundation, jacuzzi, personal elevator, media rooms, and even a home theater!

This is an ideal home for anyone who appreciates living the luxurious lifestyle in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in Oahu.

