Locations Foundation improves local communities and helps change the lives of those in need

Locations Foundation was created to improve local communities and help change the lives of children and families in need. This Foundation provides every Locations team member a trusted way to give back to the communities we work in.

All Foundation members are Locations agents and staff—to-date 200 active volunteers donate part of their annual income and free time each year. As a company, Locations donates thousands of volunteer hours to service projects throughout our island communities and a portion of our profits to local charitable causes—in 2020, totaling $265,000.

