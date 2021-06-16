Live in a piece of historic Hawaii at 1302 Nehoa Street

Sponsored - HI Now host Kanoe Gibson takes a walk-through historic Hawaii at 1302 Nehoa Street. The 7-bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home is 6353 square feet and includes high ceilings, a grand staircase, chandeliers, and Palladian windows.

This home, often referred to as the Graystones Mansion, was built by Honolulu Brewing Company Founder Alfred Hockings in 1903. It gets its name from the 21-inch gray stones that create its exterior walls, which were imported from England. The mansion was designed by British architect E.A.P. Newcomb, who had recently come to Hawaii, with the help of local architect C.W. Dickey.

The Queen Anne-style home was restored to its original condition in 1985, and now includes a pool and spa in the backyard.

