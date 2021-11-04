Introducing newest residential project in Kaka’ako

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Locations Hawaii and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Locations Hawaii, visit https://www.locationshawaii.com/

If you’re looking for a new home, check out the absolutely stunning Ulana Ward Village on Oahu! HI Now host Rachel Pacarro has the inside scoop on the new residential project!

The newest mixed-residential project in the area features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences with modern interiors and sweeping ocean, mountain and city views. Experience-driven amenities, such as reservable indoor-outdoor gathering areas, fitness center, barbeque cabanas, a dog walk and more offer a unique and flexible lifestyle, one that allows residents to enjoy the best of urban and island sensibilities. Outside, you will be surrounded by green space. Ulana Lawn, Ka La’i o Kukuluāe’o Park, a future-planned park, and children’s play area provide opportunities to relax in nature.

The name and design for Ulana Ward Village takes inspiration from makaloa, a water-loving sedge that historically grew in this area. Ulana means to plait or weave, such as a makaloa mat, and is a nod to the project’s location, which weaves together the Kaka’ako community. The design team for Ulana Ward Village is a distinguished group of Hawai’i-based firms, including architecture by AHL, interiors by InForm Design and landscape design by PBR Hawai’i.

Providing local families with housing is a top priority for Ward Village. In the last six years, Ward Village has created more than 1,000 homes for kama’āina. Each of the nearly 700 residences at Ulana Ward Village is designated as reserved housing and priced to meet the needs of local individuals and families. Ward Village actually accelerated plans to bring these homes to market and front-load reserved housing in the community for the benefit of local residents.

Ward Village is one of O’ahu’s most vibrant communities. Your home at Ulana extends beyond the walls of your residence into the vibrant community of Ward Village. One of the best parts of living in an award-winning master-planned community is that the best of Honolulu shopping, dining and essential services is at your fingertips. There are 89 retailers and restaurants – with more opening all the time – throughout the neighborhood. You’ll find tree-lined streets that are walkable and bikeable, and Victoria Ward Park at the heart of Ward Village. Homeowners will love living in a neighborhood where modern style and city conveniences exist in harmony with Hawai’i’s natural beauty.

