Enjoy beautiful scenic views at 1246 Kamehame Drive

Known as the Cliffs of Distinction, Na Pali Haweo is located in East Oahu on the summit of Kamehame Ridge in Hawaii Kai. This area bolsters some of Hawaii’s most luxurious homes with beautiful views and year-round sunsets.

1246 Kamehame Dr. is one of these houses. This 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home has a magnificent scenic view of Koko Head Crater, Koko Marina, and the sparking blue Pacific Ocean. You can even enjoy the view from a salted heated pool and jacuzzi. It has a beautifully designed grand entrance, fountain, and gated driveway that can hold up to eleven vehicles! As you enter, you will notice the lush tropical grounds, which include mature mango, fig, lemon, guava, grapefruit, papaya, orange, and clementine trees as well as a grape vine!

This gem includes a large entertainment area, a wine cooler, gas stove, and outdoor grill. There are also hot tubs in 3 of the 4 bathrooms. Floor to ceiling glass panels and spacious covered lanais create a seamless indoor/outdoor living space in this 12,000 sq ft residence. This home is perfect for entertaining guests or for someone looking for rest and relaxation.

For more information: Contact Bernadette Hanna – (808) 391-5422