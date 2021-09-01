Discover this beautiful single family luxury unit with Locations Hawaii

Sponsored - Sponsored by Locations Hawaii

Located on the 19th floor of the Anaha building at Ward Village, this stylish corner unit has wrap around views of Diamond Head, the ocean, and local parks. This 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom is perfect for any single family or retiree. Surrounding Anaha are retail stores, restaurants and fine dining, and farmers markets that are within walking distance.

Anaha, meaning the reflection of light in Hawaiian, is located at 1108 Auahi street. Completed in 2017, it is one of the newer luxury high rises planned by Howard Hughes. Residents enjoy concierge service and a host of other amenities including a recreation deck, party rooms and cabanas, tennis courts, a dog park, yoga room, gym, golf simulator and putting green.

This unit includes an ultra-modern kitchen with new appliances like a gas stove and special coffee maker. Each bedroom has its own bathroom which includes a free-standing bathtub. There’s also a large, spacious walk-in closet, perfect for bags, shoes, and cloths!

For more information, contact Partner & Realtor Dolares Bediones at Locations Hawaii at (808) 383-9787. You can also visit locationshawaii.com.