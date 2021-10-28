Liliha Drive Inn serves mouth watering local comfort food

Sponsored by HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union

Liliha Drive Inn is a must-try local diner in Honolulu. It’s kind of like a not-so-well kept secret, because everyone who knows about it loves it and tells all their friends!

The most popular dish is BBQ Chicken but you can’t go wrong with the Hawaiian Mixed plate, the Seafood Platter, Garlic Shrimp, or Grilled Ahi.

This is a family-run business, driven by a passion for cooking and a desire to serve the community with delicious meals. Liliha Drive Inn loves its customers and keeps them coming back with quality food that tastes great every single time.

See the full menu and order takeout at lilihadriveinn.com.