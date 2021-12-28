Exciting new Liliha Bakery location at International Market Place

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Liliha Bakery and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Liliha Bakery, visit https://www.lilihabakery.com.

Rachel Pacarro was in the mood for some delicious food and drinks so she made a stop in Waikiki at the brand new Liliha Bakery at International Market Place!

Some dishes are only available at the Waikiki location, like the 10oz prime rib and lobster tail dish and twin lobster. And it’s the first Liliha Bakery location to have a full-service bar with newly curated cocktails. But they’re still serving their classic dishes like loco moco, oxtail soup and hot cakes.

As the 4th installment of the iconic bakery, Liliha Bakery Waikiki is serving up local comfort food along for the local community and visitors alike. Open daily from 7 AM –10 PM, they accept walk-ins.

For more information, please visit lilihabakery.com or give them a call at 808-922-2488.

Since opening their doors in 1950, Liliha Bakery has shared their love of handmade pastries from scratch and quality fresh food with local residents. As the only of its kind in Hawaiʻi, Liliha Bakery is a dual bakery and restaurant offering more than 150 different pastries baked fresh every day and all-day breakfast, lunch, and dinner.