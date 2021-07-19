The Lahaina Restoration Foundation Connects Visitors To Hawaiian History

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lahaina Restoration Foundation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lahaina Restoration Foundation, visit https://lahainarestoration.org/

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation, an offshoot of the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s Malama Hawaii program, allows visitors to Hawaii to engage with the islands’ history and culture in a meaningful way.

The Foundation has one museum that engages with the comprehensive past of Lahaina, and multiple smaller “niche” museums that focus on one time period.

Visitors also get the opportunity to learn more about Lahaina through hands-on processing of historical artifacts. By photographing, transcribing, measuring and recording these artifacts, they will learn about each period of Hawaiian history, from the Kingdom of Hawaii to the whaling and sugar eras.

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation aims to restore, preserve and protect the physical, historical and cultural legacies of Lahaina, and to honor the era of the HawaiianMonarchy.

Interested volunteers can sign up at lahainarestoration.org/volunteer-form/.

