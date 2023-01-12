La Pietra Students Find Purpose & Sense of Belonging | Join School Open House January 22

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of La Pietra and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about La Pietra, visit https://www.lapietra.edu.

Lyla is a new seventh grader at La Pietra – Hawai’i School for Girls. Out of all the schools she and her family considered, she chose La Pietra because she knew she would be noticed in its small school environment.

La Pietra is able to provide students with unique experiences they may not otherwise get at larger schools. Students have more one-on-one time with their teachers, form a special sisterhood with their classmates, and get greater access to leadership and sports opportunities. They even have the ability to start their own clubs and propose their own passion projects in order to discover their own unique sense of purpose.

Home to a welcoming and tight-knit community, La Pietra’s Big & Little Sister program pairs up new students with returning ones to help them make the transition to a new school.

So far during her first year at La Pietra, Lyla has already been able to form close bonds among her middle school peers while learning about subjects she will have the opportunity to explore further in high school. She has also enjoyed getting to represent La Pietra as a Lady Panther on both the intermediate volleyball and basketball teams in the school’s athletics program.

We invite you to learn more about La Pietra and its community during the Admissions Open House on Sunday, January 22 from 1 - 3 p.m. Meet caring and supportive faculty members, hear from current students and parents to learn more about student life, and become an honorary member of the school’s Panther community! Click here to register today.

About La Pietra:

At La Pietra – Hawai’i School for Girls, our mission is to educate young women to lead a life of purpose, and we’ve been doing just that for nearly 60 years. As an independent, college preparatory school for girls in grades 6-12, our students benefit from exceptional teaching faculty, small class sizes and a nurturing environment that encourages self-exploration, creativity and critical thinking. With a low 7:1 student-teacher ratio and class sizes averaging 10-15, students thrive academically and socially in a supportive and welcoming community that offers personalized attention.

For more information, visit lapietra.edu or contact us at (808) 922-2744 or info@lapietra.edu.