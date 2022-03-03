La Pietra emboldens students to discover purpose this Intl. Women’s Day

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of La Pietra Hawai’i School for Girls and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about La Pietra Hawai’i School for Girls, visit www.lapietra.edu.

Since attending La Pietra, Marla A. has seen her daughters, sophomore Elyssa and sixth grader Alynna, grow not only in confidence but also in their love of learning and giving back to the community.

“I think La Pietra’s definitely setting them on a path to find their purpose,” Marla said. “Very quickly I saw them become very confident. I’m not sure if it’s the students or the instructors, but it really brings out their voice.”

“The reason why I came to La Pietra was to become a leader,” said Elyssa, who hopes to one day explore a career in journalism or law. “La Pietra and the teachers have always encouraged me to chase after these opportunities that will help me get there, and so I’m just really grateful for that.”

This International Women’s Day on March 8, as La Pietra joins the worldwide movement to imagine an inclusive world free of bias and discrimination, we also celebrate our own community of diverse and inspiring young women. Each of our students, like Elyssa and Alynna, are on their own journey to discover their unique sense of purpose.

“The values affirmed by International Women’s Day are central to our work here at La Pietra - Hawai’i School for Girls,” said Head of School Josh Watson, Ed.D. “Unfortunately, we all know women who have been affected by bias or a lack of gender equity. La Pietra deliberately strives to counter that narrative for all the young people we care so deeply about, and I am proud to see our alumnae carry that work forward after they leave us. This makes International Women’s Day a natural fit with our school’s mission.”

La Pietra believes in a diverse, equitable, and accessible world every day, not just on International Women’s Day. We believe a La Pietra education should be in reach for every girl who wants it, and we stand behind that belief by awarding over half a million dollars in financial aid every year.

“The financial aid program here is wonderful,” said Marla. “I don’t think we would be here if we didn’t have the financial aid. They invested, we also invested.”

On this International Women’s Day, we invite you to support families with students like Elyssa and Alynna, and the entire next generation of La Pietra women by making a gift to our financial aid program. Through your gift, we are empowered to go forth boldly in our mission to educate young women to lead lives of purpose.

Thank you for your generosity and for supporting our small but mighty school!