La Pietra continues Special Guest Day tradition for special education students

Special Guest Day has been a tradition at La Pietra for over 30 years. Originally, Special Guest Day would kick off the school’s Children’s Fair weekend by inviting special education students in pre-kindergarten to third grade from public schools around the island. Students arrived by the busload, each pairing off with a La Pietra student to enjoy a day of fun on campus — playing games and winning prizes, riding ponies, or joining the fun in the bouncy house.

Over the last two years, Special Guest Day was another school event that had to be re-imagined due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dean of Students Gay Chinen, along with a student committee, came up with a way to keep the spirit of kahiau (or selfless giving) alive by bringing Special Guest Day directly to special education students in their classrooms through “Bags of Fun.”

With the theme “Under The Sea” set, the Special Guest Day student committee outlined games and prizes that would be delivered by PFA volunteers to a number of public schools on Oahu, including Ala Wai Elementary, Hokulani Elementary, Palolo Elementary, Liholiho Elementary, Aina Haina Elementary and Koko Head Elementary School.

Together, the entire school got involved by designing and creating portions of each game that would ultimately be delivered in one big “bag of fun.”

For sophomore Hannah H., it was her first year on the student committee responsible for planning the event.

“Special Guest Day is such an important tradition here at La Pietra because everyone gets the opportunity to make a difference in the community,” Hannah said. “We always are trying to find ways to give back. It clearly shows that service is so important to us, and it’s something I really enjoy.”

Hannah plans to continue to volunteer her time on the Special Guest Day student committee next year.

