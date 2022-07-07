La Pietra prepares Class of 2022 for College and Beyond

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of La Pietra Hawai’i School for Girls and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about La Pietra Hawai’i School for Girls, visit http://www.lapietra.edu.

Congratulations to La Pietra – Hawai’i School for Girls’ Class of 2022! On graduation night back in May, the 27 seniors took their final walk across the Great Lawn, celebrating the culmination of their high school accomplishments during a beautiful ceremony with friends, family, and lots of lei and hugs. After their time at La Pietra, the new graduates are ready to embark on their next chapter with confidence and purpose.

“As the members of this class make their way into the wider world beyond high school, I know that they will continue to accomplish wonderful things individually, while bringing others along with them,” said Head of School Josh Watson, Ed.D. “They will certainly make their mark elsewhere, as they have done here.”

When valedictorian Victoria H. took her turn at the podium, she placed an hourglass at her side. The device stood as a metaphor to showcase the class’ time at La Pietra, which she likened to the narrow passage between the top and bottom globes. This narrow passage connected these 27 young women during this significant time of growth, creating a sisterhood.

“This narrow passage has been the most diverse and growing period of our lives in which we found our interests, preferences, identity, and learned to set our own boundaries,” Victoria explained. “Through our experiences at La Pietra, we’ve grown 27 strong, and conflict has taught us the virtues of understanding, patience, and respect for another.”

Victoria went on to expand her hourglass metaphor explaining that today, on the day of their graduation, the class would diverge at the bottom globe. It was now time to share their experiences with others and deepen the expertise in their passions. She finished by sharing a few pieces of advice with her class. The first was to be on time and take advantage of every opportunity. The second was to not sweat the little things.

“When we encounter challenges in college and life, we must reflect and realize that we’ve only got this much time, and this much sand left,” Victoria said, holding up her fingers. “Be patient with yourself, listen to your gut, have an open mind, and live, laugh, love.”

Congratulations to the members of La Pietra’s Class of 2022! We know they will bring forth strength, compassion, and an unrivaled sense of purpose wherever they go, and we look forward to seeing their next chapter unfold.

