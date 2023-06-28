Celebrating La Pietra’s Class of 2023, the Next Generation of Wahine Leaders

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of La Pietra – Hawai’i School for Girls and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about La Pietra – Hawai’i School for Girls, visit https://www.lapietra.edu.

Congratulations to La Pietra – Hawai’i School for Girls’ Class of 2023! The new graduates celebrated the culmination of their high school accomplishments during a beautiful, sunset ceremony on the school’s historic Great Lawn. After their time at La Pietra, these young women are ready to embark on their next chapter with confidence and purpose.

La Pietra’s Class of 2023 has always been high achieving, and this year the group collectively earned over $1.2 million in merit scholarship offers from colleges. Class President Jade Heimowitz will be attending the honors college at Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana to study architecture while Valedictorian Nina Batacan will be attending Northeastern University at its Oakland campus in order to pursue a degree in computer science and design.

“My teachers really helped me grow into who I wanted to be and the potential that I saw in myself,” Batacan said. “La Pietra has guided me to that point where I can independently and confidently say that I will be able to do what I want to do.”

As a school for girls in grades 6-12, both of these new graduates have attended La Pietra since the beginning in sixth grade. The nurturing environment and knowledgeable faculty gave them a place to find their voices, grow their leadership skills, and ultimately discover their purpose.

“My hope for all of us is that we always make bold choices in life, and when we make mistakes, I hope we learn from them, readjust our approach, and try again,” Heimowitz said while closing out her President’s message. “Together we have done amazing things, and I know that when we leave here we will continue to do so.”

Congratulations to La Pietra’s Class of 2023! We know they will bring forth strength, compassion, and an unrivaled sense of purpose wherever they go. Miss the commencement ceremony? You can watch the livestream here.

About La Pietra – Hawai’i School for Girls: Founded in 1964, La Pietra - Hawaiʻi School for Girls is an independent, college preparatory school for girls in grades 6-12 with a mission of educating young women to lead a life of purpose. Students benefit from exceptional teaching faculty, small classes and a nurturing environment that encourages self-exploration, creativity and critical thinking. With a low 7:1 student-teacher ratio and class sizes averaging 10-15, students thrive academically and socially in a supportive and welcoming community that offers personalized attention. For more information, visit lapietra.edu.

