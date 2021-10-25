Kuhio Ave Food Hall has something for everyone in the family

Sponsored by International Market Place

Kuhio Ave Food Hall has nine different restaurant concepts to choose from plus 3 bars! The Bonzai Burger concept serves delicious, fresh smash burgers made to order. Owner and Managing Partner Mike Palmer says he puts it up against any other smash burger in the state! LaPina Cantina serves up amazing Mexican style cuisine. Their executive chef attended culinary school in Mexico, so you know the food is authentic. One slice at Aloha Pizzaria is the size of a quarter of a pizza! Along with these concepts, there’s ramen, plate lunch, health bar, sandwiches, and Greek.

If you want an ice-cold beer, Kuhio Ave Food Hall has you covered! Their beer bar has 24 beers on tap to choose from. Enjoy amazing signature margaritas from LaPina Cantina or a tropical cocktail at the Tipsy Tiki Bar. They have $2 beer specials from 11am – 9pm and happy hour from 2pm – 5pm on food and drinks.

The food spread at Kuhio Ave is amazing. Try their delicious fish tacos made with locally caught fish every day or the shrimp ceviche. The Waimea Burger is a double patty smashed burger served with crispy french fries or onion rings! They even have the viral birria tacos with slow cooked braised beef and Mexican spices! Their ramen is made with the juices of the braised beef and combines it with locally made noodles!

So, what are you waiting for! Stop fighting over where to eat and head down to Kuhio Ave Food Hall where there’s something for everyone!

For more information: shopinternationalmarketplace.com/stores/kuhio-ave-food-hall, Instagram: @kuhioavefoodhall, @lapinacantinahi, @banzaiburgerhi