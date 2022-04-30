Kegels Hawaii helps men and women avoid incontinence with the BTL Emsella chair

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kegels Hawaii and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kegels Hawaii, visit https://kegelshawaii.com/.

Dr. Patricia Chinn, owner of Kegels Hawaii, and office manager and partner Alma Fernandez, have worked together for 30 years. They have the first BTL Emsella chair in Hawaii since 2018 and the most experience with these treatments for male and female incontinence. Most of their patients are women who have problems with urinary incontinence: the loss of bladder control. One out of every 3 women below the age of 50 has had an accident at some point. For women 50 and over, incontinence affects 1 of every 2 women.

The problem is that people don’t talk about it because it is embarrassing. They brush off the issue by wearing panty liners, thicker pads, then pull-ups, then diapers. It doesn’t get better. It gets worse if you do nothing. Incontinence and bladder dysfunction cause some people to wake up 2-3 times at night.

Kegels Hawaii helps patients between the ages of 18 to 94! They are happy to report that their results now show a success rate that is closer to 98%. The Emsella chair can now treat female vaginal laxity, loss of sensation, and dryness that often occurs after childbirth or with aging as well! It can help men with incontinence, incomplete emptying due to prostate problems or dribbling after prostate surgery, and impotence, trouble having or maintaining erections.

The standard treatment plan requires 6 visits, usually over 3 weeks. Each treatment takes 28 minutes and is completely painless. Most patients will notice improvement after their 4th or 5th treatment, but results continue to improve for up to 4-6 weeks after the last treatment. There is no risk, and no complications!

