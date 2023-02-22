Grab yourself a fresh poke bowl and local grinds from Kauai Poke Co.

Starting off as a food truck in 2018, Kauai Poke Co. has now got a brand new home at Poipu Bay! They currently serve fresh poke bowls and local-style plate lunches.

HI Now host Rachel Pacarro is at Kauai Poke Co. with Chef and Owner Taylor Sakimae as they try their most popular dishes on the menu!

For more information, visit www.kauaipokeco.com or on Instagram @kauaipokeco.