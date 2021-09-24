Kauai Government Employee FCU assists renters through CRUA program

Sponsored by Kaua’i Government Employee Federal Credit Union

Kaua’i Government Employee FCU is strongly encouraging all residents struggling with rent and utility payments to apply for their Corona Virus Assistance Program today!

KGEFCU’s mission is to strengthen the social fabric of Kauai through their people over profit model. The CRUA program started in May of 2021 and has funded almost 9 million dollars and over 900 households with ample funding available. CRUA is specific to Kauai and covers rent or utility payments in arrears or for the future.

To qualify, you must be a Kauai County resident with proof of income loss caused directly or indirectly by COVID. You also must be a renter, but landlords are encouraged to apply on behalf of their tenants. KGEFCU is flexible with their application process and will work with your situation.

“Some people say that they don’t want to take this money because other people need it. We have ample funding, and this money needs to stay in our community, and it needs to go back into our community in order to stabilize our local economy. So please just apply,” says Dana Hazelton, Community Development Officer at KGEFCU.

Dana encourages people to get ahead of the curve due to lift of the eviction moratorium. Anyone can apply regardless of their living situation. You can apply if you have a roommate, if you live alone, if you live with your family, or if you live in a generational household! If you have questions or want to learn more about the CRUA program, please visit kauairenthelp.com for more information.