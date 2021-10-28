Karai Krab serves up local style seafood dishes for all to enjoy

Sponsored by HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union

Karai Krab opened in 2012 and was the third crab shack to open on Oahu. Once located next to Willows, the seafood restaurant was forced to relocate to South King Street in 2019 and has seen great success ever since. The pandemic caused business to slow down, but Owner Jon Shimotsukasa says its staring to ramp up again. “Just to have tourists and locals alike come inside and dine in with us, take out, it’s been magical,” he says.

Karai Krab is know for their seafood boil made local style, but they also have other house specialties like their delicious miso sake clams with French bread and their local style pan roast with a mixture of seafood and a hint of spice. Their most popular entrée is the Slow Crab Combo! This monster dish comes with 1¼ lb. of snow crab, clams, mussels, shrimp, potatoes, corn, and sausage with a choice of seasoning and spice level!

All good seafood dishes start with a good sauce, and you can purchase a selection of dry spices made specially by Karai Krab! Also try their delicious lemon ricotta cookies or their sweet and savory chocolate chip and potato chip cookies!

“Biggest thing we learned is how grateful we are for our regulars that come in, and we take care of them, and we’ll take care of you just the same,” says Jon. If you’re interested in placing a takeout order, making a reservation, or want more information, please call (808) 952-6990 or go to opentable.com!