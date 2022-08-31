Stay ahead of game this hurricane season with Kapili Solar Roofing and Painting

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kapili Solar Roofing and Painting and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kapili Solar Roofing and Painting, visit www.kapiliroof.com.

It’s hurricane preparedness week here on HI Now, and we’re learning all about hurricane preparedness! HI Now host Kainoa Carlson speaks with the experts at Kapili Solar Roofing and Painting to learn more about how we can stay ahead of the game this hurricane season.

Always stay proactive and prepare ahead of time. Cleaning out dirty gutters can prevent overflow and potential damage to your roofing. Protect all important documents incase of water intrusion. If any damage does happen during the storm, be sure to document everything as proof for the insurance company. These practices are good for home owners and businesses!