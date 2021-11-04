Twiddle Productions looking for animators to help inspire younger generation

Kamehameha Schools and the Hawaii Chamber of Commerce are teaming up for the “Hiring Now Virtual Job Fair.”

Employers from across the state are looking to hire hundreds of workers NOW! That includes Twiddle Productions.

Twiddle Productions is a full animation and multimedia production house that creates educational content and curriculums for kids. They are looking for traditional animators, Adobe Animate animators, background designers, storyboard artists, and instructors for coding and robotics!

The virtual job fair starts Wednesday, Nov. 10. Register now for the event and apply for job openings today at: www.hawaiinewsnow.com/hiringnow