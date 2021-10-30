Keiki O Ka ‘Aina looking for dedicated individuals to help make a difference in the community

Keiki O Ka ‘Aina looking for dedicated individuals to help make a difference in the community

Sponsored by Kamehameha Schools and Chamber of Commerce Hawai’i

Kamehameha Schools and the Hawaii Chamber of Commerce are teaming up for the “Hiring Now Virtual Job Fair.”

Employers from across the state are looking to hire hundreds of workers NOW! That includes Keiki O Ka ‘Aina.

Keiki o Ka ‘Āina has a Family Learning Center located in Windward Mall. The Mission of Keiki O Ka `Āina Family Learning Centers (KOKA-FLC) is to Educate Children, Strengthen Families, Enrich Communities and Perpetuate Culture. They fulfill the mission by communicating the vital importance of education, advocating for literacy, supporting parents as their keiki’s first and best teacher, and empowering families to undertake leadership roles in their communities. All of this is done within the context of Hawaiian language, traditions and values.

The virtual job fair starts Wednesday, Nov. 10. Register now for the event and apply for job openings today at: www.hawaiinewsnow.com/hiringnow