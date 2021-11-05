Kapa Hale seeking individuals for all positions in their restaurant

Kapa Hale is looking to fill positions in the front and back of house operations! HI Now host Rachel Pacarro has the details!

HIRING NOW is a partnership between Hawaii News Now, The Chamber of Commerce, and Kamehameha Schools to connect job seekers with the Kamehameha Schools tenant ‘ohana network.

Kapa Hale is part of that `ohana and is looking to hire! The restaurant has a location at the Kahala Korner behind Kahala Mall. Kapa Hale has a modern influence on Hawai`i Regional Cuisine, promoting local products and combining them with familiar ethnic influences to showcase a cuisine that can only be found in today’s Hawai`i. Kapa Hale will be Hawai`i’s new neighborhood eatery located in the Waialae-Kahala District.

Inspired by Hawaiian, American, European & Asian flavors, Kapa Hale incorporates the stories of local farmers and the fresh produce from our islands. Kapa Hale has a chef-driven concept, where Chef Keaka Lee and his team designed an innovative menu based on unique flavors and creativity.

To learn more, go to: www.kapahale.com and to see job opportunities there and at other local employers, go to: www.hawaiinewsnow.com/hiringnow.