Kamehameha Schools and Chamber of Commerce Hawai’i host job fair with Hawaii News Now

Sponsored by Kamehameha Schools and Chamber of Commerce Hawai’i

Hiring Now is a virtual job fair event that helps connect job seekers with potential job opportunities within Kamehameha Schools’ tenant ohana. The event will take place in two parts. The first part is an online job board where job seekers can view all the display postings online. The second is a virtual live hiring event where business representatives connect with individuals who have applied.

“We’re supporting Hiring Now because we see our tenants as our partners, and their success is extremely important to us,” says Director of Leasing at Kamehameha Schools, Haunani Fujimoto. Due to the pandemic, businesses are struggling to find, recruit, and retain talent. With over 2,000 businesses and organizations in their portfolio, Kamehameha Schools hopes to help their ohana and the community!

The Chamber of Commerce is proud to partner with Hawaii News Now and Kamehameha Schools in providing information to potential job seekers. “We want to make sure that we get the information out there to let them know that there’s many jobs that are available,” says Sherry Menor-McNamara, Executive Director at Chamber of Commerce Hawai’i.

One of the biggest challenges in Hawaii’s market is the work force shortage. On the website, you’ll find training resources to help you develop the skills you need to apply for the positions you desire. If you’re interested in participating in the event, please visit www.hawaiinewsnow.com/hiringnow for more information!

For more information: www.hawaiinewsnow.com/hiringnow