Hawai’i ‘Ulu Cooperative hiring from entry level to advanced positions through Hiring Now

Sponsored by Kamehameha Schools and Chamber of Commerce Hawai’i

Kamehameha Schools and the Hawaii Chamber of Commerce are teaming up for the “Hiring Now Virtual Job Fair.”

Employers from across the state are looking to hire hundreds of workers NOW! That includes Hawai’i ‘Ulu Cooperative.

They are currently looking for agricultural processors, warehouse positions including order fulfillment, inventory management, and a Chief Operating Officer to help oversee the operational side of the business. If you have manufacturing and operational management experience, check out Hawai’i ‘Ulu Cooperative!

The virtual job fair starts Wednesday, Nov. 10. Register now for the event and apply for job openings today at: www.hawaiinewsnow.com/hiringnow