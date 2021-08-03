Sample gourmet plate lunches at Kahai Street Kitchen

Sponsored - by Hawaii Gas

Kahai Street Kitchen was founded in Kalihi during the summer of 2006 by owners Nao Iwata and Chef David Yamamoto. Since then, it has become known for its delicious food, elevated catering operation and services, and gourmet plate lunches served with aloha. All of this has developed Kahai Street Kitchen’s loyal following over the years.

Kahai Street Kitchen originally started as a catering company. However, based on an overwhelming amount of requests, the owners eventually launched the plate lunch aspect of the business and have never looked back.

Since then, Kahai Street Kitchen has moved from Kalihi Street to 946 Coolidge Street in the Mo’ili’ili area. The new location is better equipped to serve both areas of the business. There is guest parking in the lot adjacent to the restaurant on Coolidge Street as well as public street parking.

Kahai’s ever evolving menu is extensive and based on quality. Kahai Street Kitchen strives to keep its dishes interesting while offering an extensive fixed daily menu of Kahai favorites in addition to daily special offerings.

Kahai Street Kitchen also offers a variety of catering options for weddings, banquets, birthdays, graduations, or any celebration that requires elegant local style food. Catering clients have described the food and service as “simply awesome!” Kahai Street Kitchen is one of Honolulu’s most trusted caterers and have been providing memorable experiences for local, national and international clients for over 13 years. When it comes to food and service, you can trust Kahai Kitchen for any event. For more information on catering, email: qualityfood@kahaikitchen.com

Kahai’s service philosophy strives to provide exceptional customer service, an efficient operation and the true aloha spirit its customers.

Kahai Street Kitchen

946 Coolidge Street

Honolulu, Hawaii 96826

Phone: (808) 845-0320

For more information: kahaistreet-kitchen.com, Facebook: @kahaistreetkitchen, Twitter: @kitchenkahai, or on Instagram: @kahaistkitchen