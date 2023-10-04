Join Patagonia Haleiwa on their next volunteer workday

ponsored - The following content is created on behalf of North Shore Marketplace and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about North Shore Marketplace, visit northshoremarketplacehawaii.com.

This is Patagonia’s 50th year in business and Patagonia Haleiwa’s 30th year in Haleiwa, Hawaii. This building was founded by the late Rell Sunn, who was a good friend of the owners of Patagonia Malinda and Yvon Chouinard.

In the last 30 years, Patagonia Hawaii has donated $333K to 36 different Hawaii non-profit environmental groups through our grants program. They have a non-profit environmental grant giving program with each retail store receiving a certain amount to give away every year.

They also work closely with a lot of non-profits on Oahu by volunteering in workdays, inviting them to do tabling at their store locations and presenting them during store events.

For more information, visit www.patagonia.com/haleiwa.