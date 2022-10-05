Opportunity is always on the menu at Jamba Hawaii

Opportunity is always on the menu at Jamba Hawaii

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Jamba Hawaii and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Jamba Hawaii, visit https://www.jambajuicehawaii.com/

Jamba Juice is the category-defining leader in Hawaii for freshly blended-to-order fruit smoothies, energy bowls, fresh juices and healthy snacks.

They are looking to hire full and part time entry level Team Members and Managers to join their team. Jamba Hawaii offers very competitive pay, tips, bonuses, next day pay option, flexible schedules, on-the-job-training, medical, paid time off, 401k retirement, pet insurance and discounted and free shift meal benefits. In addition, they provide career growth opportunities for employees to excel into management roles – such as Team Leaders, Assistant Managers, Store Managers or District Manager.

For more information about their careers and to apply, visit www.jambajuicehawaii.com or Text “HiJamba808″ to 85000.