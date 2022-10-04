Soar with Jack in the Box

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Jack in the Box and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Jack in the Box, visit https://www.gotjack.com/

Jack in the Box is looking for full and part time entry level Team Member positions and Full Time Managers! HI Now host Rachel Pacarro meets with Vanessa Alcisto, Director of Human Resources and Training at Jack in the Box, to discuss benefits and opportunities for career growth at their restaurants in Hawai’i on the Islands of Oahu, Maui, Kauai, and Hawai’i Island.

To apply, visit www.gotjack.com or Text “Jack808″ to 85000.