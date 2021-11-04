Waikiki Aquarium and International Market Place support marine life education and preservation

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of International Market Place and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about International Market Place, visit https://shopinternationalmarketplace.com/

Throughout the month of November, International Market Place is partnering with the Waikīkī Aquarium to support its marine life education and preservation efforts. Highlights include family-friendly pop-ups at the center, a gift with purchase promotion, and a gift card sweepstakes. The activation is part of International Market Place’s Community First program launched last month. For more information, visit www.shopinternationalmarketplace.com.

“The Waikīkī Aquarium is doing important work in promoting understanding, appreciation and conservation of Hawai’i’s marine life and we’re happy to support them in their efforts,” said Breana Grosz, general manager of International Market Place. “We invite the community to come and learn more about how they can get involved and help to take action.”

Educational Pop-Ups: Bring the whole family to International Market Place on select days in November to learn more about Pacific marine life conservation from the Waikīkī Aquarium at free, educational pop-up events.

Gift with Purchase: Spend $100 or more at any International Market Place store or restaurant in November to receive admission for two to the Waikīkī Aquarium.

Social media prizes: Follow Waikiki Aquarium on social media to find out how you can find one of four $250 gift cards to International Market Place.

About International Market Place: Located in the heart of Waikīkī, International Market Place is a world-class shopping, dining and entertainment destination featuring a curated mix of upscale and lifestyle brands, and the first Saks Fifth Avenue in Hawaiʻi. Operating hours for restaurants and department store will vary. For ease of access, the center provides 700 parking spaces and convenient valet parking. For more information, visit shopinternationalmarketplace.com and in Japanese ja.shopinternationalmarketplace.com.