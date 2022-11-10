International Market Place re-launches its Community First Program

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of International Market Place and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about International Market Place, visit https://shopinternationalmarketplace.com.

International Market Place continues its give back to the community through its Community First Program, designed to show appreciation for its loyal customers and the center’s hundreds of retail employees, while also supporting important causes within the community.

International Market Place selected eight employees who have an incredible personal story or passion for giving back to be featured as part of Community First’s “Employee Spotlight” social media throughout December. International Market Place will make a $1,000 donation to the chosen employee’s charity of choice and the individual will receive a $100 gift card to the store of their choice.

Lisa Baird of Vera Bradley is one the employees being spotlighted and has selected US Vets as her local organization to support.

