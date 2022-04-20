Grand Lānai Restaurant Week returns at International Market Place

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of International Market Place and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about International Market Place, visit www.shopinternationalmarketplace.com.

Grand Lanai Restaurant Week is back at International Market Place. From April 18 to 24, diners will enjoy special prix fixe menus –multi-course meal pairings for a special package price at all seven restaurants on the third level, open-air Grand Lānai. The Grand Lānai restaurants will also offer limited time special dishes and beverage selections. Live musical entertainment is planned at several venues as well!

