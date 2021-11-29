Complete your holiday shopping list at International Market Place

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of International Market Place and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about International Market Place, visit ShopInternationalMarketPlace.com.

With over 80 stores and restaurants, International Market Place has something for everyone on your Holiday Gift List. HI Now host Rachel Pacarro has the inside details!

Whether you’re looking for stocking stuffers for under $5 to splurge gifts for that special someone, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the many options at International Market Place.With so many great stores to shop at, it’s important to understand where everything is! Level 1 Banyan Court and Queen’s Court skew more luxury with brands like Balenciaga, MCM, Christian Louboutin, Burberry and Vince. It also has a few great Jewelry Stores like Gem Studio, Maui Divers, Pachulah and Pandora. On level 2, you will see more approachable, familiar brands like Hawaii’s only Free People, Banana Republic, Abercrombie & Fitch, Billabong, Zumiez Shoe Palace and of course Mitsuwa. International Market Place also has great local stores like Surfline by Jam World, Happy Wahine, Hawaiian Island Creations and South Shore Studio, which sells really hard to find vintage wear!

If you’re looking to give a unique gift for that special someone this holiday season, International Market Place has a large selection of unique stores exclusively found there. Free People, Fabletics and Trina Turk are perfect places to find special gifts for that special girl and are the only locations in Hawaii! Mitsuwa’s only Hawaii location doesn’t disappoint either, as you can find all of your favorite Japanese items from fancy pens, sweet treats, fun face masks and skincare and more. Nightrider Jewelry is perfect for anyone looking for a truly unique gift for men and Shinola is stock full with watches and leather goods!

For the most up-to-date information on sales and offers, please visit ShopInternationalMarketPlace.com.

For more information: Facebook and Instagram @intlmktplace