Try delicious Hawaiian regional cuisine and tasty cocktails at Huihui Restaurant on Maui Kainoa Carlson went holoholo to Maui with the HI Now crew to check out a new restaurant at Kā'anapali Beach Hotel called “Huihui”!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Huihui Restaurant and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Huihui Restaurant, visit https://huihuirestaurant.com/.

The iconic property’s new signature beachfront restaurant that pays homage to the longstanding tradition of Hawaiian wayfinding. Meaning “star constellation” or “to join, intermingle, mix,” the 5,000 square-foot culinary venue serves as a gathering place for hotel guests and locals alike, providing a relaxed dining experience with unobstructed ocean views. Kā'anapali Beach Hotel’s Executive Chef Tom Muromoto will remain at the helm of Huihui and present a fresh take on traditional Hawaiian cuisine and cooking methods. Huihui, and its casual poolside complement Welowelo, will open to the public on June 29, 2021.

“As a diver and a fisherman, I relish spending as much time as possible outdoors and along the beaches. My cooking, and thus the menu at Huihui, will be a reflection of the enduring Hawaiian connection between the land and the sea,” says Executive Chef Tom Muromoto. “We look forward to nourishing our guests, body and soul, with our modern fusion cuisine and spirited Hawaiian hospitality.”

In keeping with Kā'anapali Beach Hotel’s long-standing culinary traditions, Huihui will focus on Hawaii regional cuisine, offering modern takes on classic island fare for all three meal periods. From micro-greens and ʻulu to venison, chicken and open ocean fish, Huihui’s menu is representative of Hawaiian cuisine across land and sea and symbolizes the height of what the islands have to offer. A special “ʻōlelo noʻeau” will be written atop each menu – unique for breakfast, lunch and dinner – introducing the inspiration and cohesion for that individual collection of dishes, setting the tone for the dining experience ahead.

In the morning, guests can savor a cup of Huihui’s signature coffee blend, specially crafted by neighboring artisan roaster Maui ‘Oma Coffee, while enjoying signature dishes such as Poi French Toast and Hikina (sunrise) Bowl with Cocoa chia pudding, granola, chunks of fresh niu (coconut) maiʻa (banana), macadamia nuts with additional seasonal fruits & berries, or the Huihui Breakfast, chef’s twist on avocado toast using Makawao avocado, kāmano lomi (salted salmon with onion and tomato), pickled ogo (seaweed) and red onion with nīoi (Hawaiian chili pepper) sauce, all served alongside a collection of freshly baked breads and pastries prepared in-house. At lunchtime, dishes like the Molokai Venison Burger and a Poke Holokai, a seafarer’s poke with fresh ʻōpelu (mackerel), papaʻi (crab) and tobiko (fish roe), take center stage, complemented by fusion appetizers Short Rib Bao and Pepeiao (wood ear mushrooms) and Pork Dumplings.

As the sun begins to set, Huihui will offer Pau Hana in the lounge, with a selection of light bites served alongside the restaurant’s compelling collection of locally inspired cocktails, such as the Māmaki Old Fashioned, Lilikoʻi Mojito and Smoked Li Hing Margarita, and food-friendly wine list, which incorporates suggested menu pairings for each bottle. Dinner will showcase traditional Hawaiian cooking methods such as kōʻala (barbecue) preparations of New York steak and chicken, daily fresh catch in the lāwalu (wrapped in ti leaf and grilled) method, and Chef Muromoto’s signature Laulau with pork, chicken and cod steamed in lū'au (taro leaf). For dessert, diners will revel in sweet indulgences such as Poi Malasadas with house made macadamia nut ice cream or the delectable Banana Bread Ice Cream Sandwich. From sunrise to sunset, Huihui will showcase Kā'anapali Beach Hotel’s unparalleled commitment to community and Hawaiian culture.

“As we look to revitalize Kā'anapali Beach Hotel while retaining its warm and enduring soul, Huihui is emblematic of our devotion to our Hawaiian roots,” said General Manager Mike White. “We are eager to welcome travelers and locals to enjoy an authentically Hawaiian dining experience with compelling local cuisine, sweeping views of Kā'anapali Beach and design inspired by the long-standing tradition of wayfinding. We believe that Huihui will further solidify our place as Hawaii’s Most Hawaiian Hotel.”

For more information: www.kbhmaui.com, huihuirestaurant.com