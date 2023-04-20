How to protect your home from destructive ground termites with Sentricon

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of the Kilauea Pest Control and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about the Kilauea Pest Control, visit https://www.oha.org/.

Ground termites cause over $100 million in damage each year in Hawaii. Kilauea Pest Control is a certified Sentricon installation specialist in Hawaii. Kelii, Kilauea Termite Manager, and Les of Corteva Agriscience discuss Hawaii ground termites and why Sentricon Always Active Bait System is the smart solution to protect your home here on the islands.

For more information, visit kilaueapest.com or on Facebook @kilaueapest and Instagram @kilaueapestcontrol.