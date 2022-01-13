HOPE Homebuyer Education Program puts you on the path to homeownership

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Honolulu Board of REALTORS and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Honolulu Board of REALTORS, visit www.hicentral.com.

The Honolulu Board of REALTORS ® is proud to celebrate its 100th anniversary and a century of service to its members and the community through programs and support for organizations such as the HOPE Homebuyer Education Program in partnership with the Hawaii HomeOwnership Center.

Buying a home in Hawai’i can be a daunting prospect, especially for first-time homebuyers. To help consumers on the way to homeownership, the Honolulu Board of REALTORS ® launched the HOPE Homebuyer Education Program in January 2021 in partnership with the Hawaii HomeOwnership Center (HHOC).

HOPE stands for Homeownership is Possible for Everyone, and this education program helps first-time homebuyers better understand the process of buying a home through education classes and counseling.

How the Program Works

Through the HOPE Homebuyer Education Program, a homebuyer simply needs to get a referral from their REALTOR ® , a member of the Honolulu Board of REALTORS ® , and submit the HHOC intake form available at www.hicentral.com/hopehomebuyer.

For a one-time fee of $10, first-time homebuyers will receive:

● a $50 subsidy of their lifetime membership to HHOC where they will have access to homebuyer education classes; upon completion, they will receive a certificate to use for home loan programs

● unlimited homeownership counseling and post-purchase services through HHOC

“There is a misconception that becoming a homeowner is out of reach for local residents. However, we know that it is possible because REALTORS ® are helping local first-time buyers achieve their goals and become first-time homeowners every month,” said Suzanne Young, Bennet Group Strategic Communications, 2022 CEO of the Honolulu Board of REALTORS ®. “We started the HOPE program with HHOC to increase homeownership opportunities by helping first-time homebuyers remove barriers to entry and learn how they can prepare to become a homeowner so that they can get their foot in the door.”

For most buyers, homeownership is about more than owning a home. Homeownership provides stability and the chance to begin building equity and generational wealth. Although the current housing market is highly competitive, there are housing opportunities available for everyone. It takes perseverance, knowledge, and tools to facilitate the process and guidance from experts like lenders and REALTORS ® to attain those homeownership goals.

This program is made possible by a donation from the Honolulu Board of REALTORS ® to HHOC to subsidize the cost of membership for clients. To date, the Honolulu Board of REALTORS ® and HHOC have sponsored more than 335 first-time homebuyers representing a wide range of demographics who completed the HOPE program thanks to the referral by their REALTOR ® . These clients have received important homebuyer education classes for just $10. Collectively, that’s a savings of $16,750 on their lifetime HHOC membership. Learn more about the program at www.hicentral.com/hopehomebuyer.

Celebrating 100 years of service as the source for Hawai’i real estate, the Honolulu Board of REALTORS ® represents more than 7,000 licensed real estate brokers and agents who agree to adhere to a strict Code of Ethics as members of the trade organization. For more information and resources, please visit www.hicentral.com.