Hoʻōla Nā Pua’s role and kuleana in the community

Ho’ōla Nā Pua (New Life for Our Children) was founded to shine light on the dark criminal enterprise of child sex trafficking, placing the health and healing of Hawaiʻi’s youth at the center of our mission and vision for our community. We are committed to the prevention of sex trafficking while providing care for children who have been exploited. Ho’ōla Nā Pua (HNP) is dedicated to creating a community where children are safe and empowered to embrace their bright futures.

Through collaboration and partnerships, Ho’ōla Nā Pua builds a comprehensive and sustainable response to the issue of sex trafficking and exploitation. This includes programming to address prevention, intervention, empowerment, and health to create a continuum of care. Healthy recovery from severe trauma requires coordinated services that are culturally responsive, survivor informed, and trauma informed.

Systems ranging from foster care involvement, criminal justice personnel, schools, and healthcare providers may have interacted with these children without recognizing the complexity of their experiences. Without the necessary wraparound support these children need to transition, the cycle continues. HNP works to coordinate an adequate response that includes collaborating and coordinating with advocates, mentors, service providers, health and mental health care providers, law enforcement, legislators, prosecutors, educators, and the commercial sector. A problem of this scope and scale can only be tackled when the community is aware, engaged, and committed to preventing victimization and supporting the comprehensive services that are needed for those who have been victimized.

Today, HNP offers integrated programming serving thousands of youth, community members, stakeholders and government throughout the State of Hawaiʻi. With the launch of The Bromley Family Pearl Haven Campus, Ho’ōla Nā Pua is a national advocacy partner and rising standard in the global effort to stop sex trafficking, permanently.

