In uncertain times, get a little more peace of mind with a financial plan

In uncertain times, get a little more peace of mind with a financial plan

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ho’ea - Wealth Advisory Group and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ho’ea - Wealth Advisory Group, visit https://www.ameripriseadvisors.com.

Who you are matters. Michael China, CFP®, a Private Wealth Advisor at Hō`ea - Wealth Advisory Group tailors your financial plan to what’s important to you. Your financial goals are individual. Working with a financial advisor can help you achieve them.

Michael China, University of Hawai`i Men’s Volleyball alum, knows the value of teamwork when working toward a goal. When off the court, he focused on doing whatever he could to prepare to help his team when he was playing. Similarly, he helps you prepare your finances by doing the work ahead of time so that when the expected or unexpected things in life happen, you can feel ready.

Getting started with Ameriprise Advisor, Michael China, is as easy as meeting for a complimentary initial consultation whenever it’s convenient for you. Get connected and learn more using the resources below.

Phone: (808) 952-1248

Email: Michael.a.china@ampf.com

Web: https://www.ameripriseadvisors.com/michael.a.china/

Ho’ea – Wealth Advisory Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC

Not FDIC Insured | No Financial Institution Guarantee | May Lose Value

The initial consultation provides an overview of financial planning concepts. You will not receive written analysis and/or recommendations. Ameriprise Financial cannot guarantee future financial results. Investment advisory products and services are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, a registered investment adviser. Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, Member FINRA and SIPC. ©2022 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.