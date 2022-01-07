Through all financial conditions, We are `Ohana Serving `Ohana™

Through all financial conditions, We are `Ohana Serving `Ohana™

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ho’ea - Wealth Advisory Group and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ho’ea - Wealth Advisory Group, visit https://www.ameripriseadvisors.com.

The interesting thing about money: it doesn’t come with instructions. With over 28 years of experience, Eric Fujimoto, Private Wealth Advisor, MBA, CFP®, CFS® of Hō`ea - Wealth Advisory Group provides personalized financial advice to help you make it through today’s challenges and stay focused on tomorrow’s goals.

Eric Fujimoto puts his clients first, treating them like his own `ohana. He’s known for his unwavering commitment to understanding not only the markets but also what’s most important to you.

His family centric approach to planning helps his clients better prepare for the expected, and unexpected, parts of life. Through generational financial planning, Eric shifts the focus from money to people.

Getting started with Ameriprise Advisor, Eric Fujimoto, is as easy as meeting for a complimentary initial consultation whenever it’s convenient for you. Get connected and learn more using the resources below.

Phone: (808) 952-1241

Email: Eric.x.fujimoto@ampf.com

Web: https://www.ameripriseadvisors.com/eric.x.fujimoto/

Ho’ea – Wealth Advisory Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC

Not FDIC Insured | No Financial Institution Guarantee | May Lose Value

The initial consultation provides an overview of financial planning concepts. You will not receive written analysis and/or recommendations. Ameriprise Financial cannot guarantee future financial results. Investment advisory products and services are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, a registered investment adviser. Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2022 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.