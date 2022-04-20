Ohana Moments: Ono authentic Italian cuisine at Pueo’s Osteria

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of HMAA and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about HMAA, visit www.hmaa.com.

Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (or HMAA) is all about supporting the community and promoting healthy living to their members. During this segment of `Ohana Moments, HMAA features their client, Pueo’s Osteria, with James and Christine Babian talking about their family-run and Italian-inspired restaurant, and how it’s a perfect spot for family dining!

Visit their website at www.pueososteria.com/#welcome, or follow them on social media on Facebook @PueosOsteria and Instagram @pueososteria.

For more information about HMAA: www.hmaa.com, Facebook @HMAAWellness, Instagram @hmaawellness.