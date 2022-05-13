Ohana Moments: Hawai’i Restaurant Association’s importance in the service industry

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of HMAA and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about HMAA, visit http://www.hmaa.com/.

Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (or HMAA) is all about supporting the community and promoting healthy living to their members. During this segment of `Ohana Moments, we are going to speak with Sheryl Matsuoka, the Executive Director of the Hawai`i Restaurant Association about their partnership with HMAA and how they’ve helped the local restaurant and food service industry. The HRA’s upcoming Annual Golf Tournament presented by HMAA will be held on June 30, 2022.

For more information: hawaiirestaurant.org

For more information about HMAA: www.hmaa.com, Facebook @HMAAWellness, Instagram @hmaawellness