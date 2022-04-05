Hilt Ventures partners with Hele Gas Station to provide crypto ATMs in nom nom stores

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hilt Ventures and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hilt Ventures, visit www.hiltventures.com.

Crypto currency is all the craze when it comes to investing. Hilt Ventures has partnered with Hele Gas Station to provide their customers with the opportunity to purchase crypto currency! Their new ATMs are the only place on the island where crypto enthusiasts can purchase the currency with cash. HI Now host Rachel Pacarro visits Hele Gas Station to learn more about the unique experience provided by Hilt Ventures.

Visit select nomnom stores and Hiltventures.com for more information and locations!

Follow them on Facebook @hiltventures and on Instagram @hiltventures.