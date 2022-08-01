HFS Federal Credit Union is celebrating 85 years with a new look!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of HFS Federal Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about HFS Federal Credit Union, visit https://hfsfcu.org/.

HFS Federal Credit Union is excited to celebrate 85 years of service to the Big Island, and in conjunction with this celebration, unveiled their new logo.

The new logo is inspired by the native Hawaiian ‘I’iwi bird, known for its bright feathers and beautiful song. The logo mark captures the kinship between parent and child, and is symbolic of the HFS promise to nurture every member relationship and foster generational financial growth. The change in logo does not signify a change in who they are. They are the same credit union that has served families for generations. They simply have a new look and a renewed commitment to focus on their membership, so that their members can focus on life.

Visit hfsfcu.org for more information about the Credit union and their 6 island-wide branches, located in Hilo, Kea’au, Honoka’a, Waimea, and Kona.

