Herringbone returns with amazing coastal cuisine

Herringbone Waikiki in International Market Place reopens November 17, 2021. The established restaurant, which emphasis seafood and locally sourced produce and is highly regarded for its “Fish Meats Field” culinary concept, is managed by the Aoki Group team.

Herringbone Waikiki is taking online reservations. Items from the current menu will return, and in the future, may include select Hawaiian-inspired creations.

It will feature live entertainment featuring the best of local talent each night beginning with the weekends. Hours will be from Saturday to Sunday, 10:30am-2:30pm. Oyster Hour is daily, at 4:00pm-6:00pm. Dinner is from Sunday to Thursday at 5:00pm-10:00pm, and Friday to Saturday at 5:00pm-11:00pm.

Parking for the first hour is free, then $2 for every 1/2 hour.

For more information on Herringbone Waikiki and future events, visit the Aoki Group website or follow their social media platforms, including Instagram and Facebook. You can also call (808) 797-2435.