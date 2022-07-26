Surf life’s challenges with confidence, we are ‘Ohana Serving ‘Ohana

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hō'ea - Wealth Advisory Group and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hō'ea - Wealth Advisory Group, visit https://www.ameripriseadvisors.com/ken.t.kondo/.

Life is unpredictable, the financial market is unpredictable. Like the waves you encounter while surfing, private wealth advisor Ken Kondo, CFP® at Hō'ea - Wealth Advisory Group helps you learn and adjust to the financial market. Ken Kondo uses an experienced, patient approach and provides you with personal financial advice to help you navigate through life’s challenges. Ken spent the last 21 years learning, watching, waiting - all to help his clients make the right moves.

Ken is passionate about working with you, to help you meet your financial needs, and to plan for your future. He looks at your entire financial picture, asks questions, and listens closely to understand your concerns. It is important to Ken that the advice he provides aligns with your personal dreams and goals.

While life can be scary and unpredictable, Ken believes that surfing the challenges and riding it out together is the beauty of life. Ken is committed to helping you accomplish all that you hope to achieve as part of his family, because we are ‘ohana serving ‘ohana.

Getting started with private wealth advisor, Ken Kondo, CFP® can be transformational, by meeting for a complimentary initial consultation at your convenience. Get connected and learn more using the resources below.

Phone: (808) 952-1216

Email: ken.t.kondo@ampf.com

Web: www.ameripriseadvisors.com/ken.t.kondo

Hō'ea - Wealth Advisory Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC

Not FDIC or NCUA Insured | No Financial Institution Guarantee | May Lose Value

The initial consultation provides an overview of financial planning concepts. You will not receive written analysis and/or recommendations.

Ameriprise Financial cannot guarantee future financial results.

Investment advisory products and services are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, a registered investment adviser.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2022 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.