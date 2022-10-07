Hawaiian Telcom Provides Information to Prevent Cybersecurity Attacks for Local Businesses

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hawaiian Telcom and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hawaiian Telcom, visit www.hawaiiantel.com.

With cybersecurity incidences on the rise, businesses of all sizes need to be aware of the current cyber risk landscape. But even more importantly, how to protect themselves from getting attacked. Here are three tips on protecting your business and reducing your cyber risk:

Back up your data regularly – In case your data is breached, having a solid Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) plan beforehand is critical to ensuring you cover your bases in the event of a data security breach. Following industry best practices of the 3-2-1 backup rule provides assurance data can be recovered from either onsite or cloud-based sources. Evaluate your access control policies – Individuals should only be able to access data for which they are authorized. Limit access using application controls. Restrict what can be copied from the system and saved to storage applications and devices. Consider implementing Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) to bolster defense followed by email and browser security tools with proper configuration. Run updates and patches regularly – Updates contain important security upgrades that will protect against cyber threats. Make sure to run them not only on any security and application software, but also devices. Ensure protection from your network infrastructure to your endpoints. Aged devices pose an additional security risk so ensure patching and updated golden images.

Hawaiian Telcom recently held an in-person seminar for many of Hawaii’s information technology leaders discussing current cybersecurity risks and how to protect their businesses.

To get access to the same information and apply it to your business, sign up for exclusive access to Hawaiian Telcom’s cybersecurity video series.