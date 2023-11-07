Hawaiian Telcom provides $140,000 in digital equity grants in honor of their 140th anniversary

Hawaiian Telcom provides $140,000 in digital equity grants in honor of their 140th anniversary

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hawaiian Telcom and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hawaiian Telcom, visit https://www.hawaiiantel.com.

Hawaiian Telcom is committed to improving digital equity in Hawaii. This year, as the company celebrates its 140th anniversary of serving our island state, it provided $140,000 in grants to local organizations that are also increasing digital equity here in Hawaii.

For more information, visit www.hawaiiantel.com and on Facebook @hawaiiantelcom