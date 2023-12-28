Hawaiian Telcom expands its fiber network on Lāna’i

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hawaiian Telcom and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hawaiian Telcom, visit www.hawaiiantel.com.

Hawaiian Telcom has taken another significant step toward future proofing Hawai’i’s network by completing its fiber expansion throughout the island of Lāna’i. Lāna’i residents and businesses island-wide now have access to faster and more reliable high-speed internet with Hawaiian Telcom’s Fioptics.

